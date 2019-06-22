Deborah Jean, 62 , passed away June 12, 2019 at St Francis of Bellingham. She was born in Bellingham to Charles and Ann Zeiger and was one of 3 children. She attended public schools in Bellingham and graduated from Sehome High School in 1975. She then attended nursing school, became a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked at many local nursing homes. She had a great love for family, animals and life. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Luke and Adam Zeiger, a grandchild Indigo Zeiger, her brothers Donald, and Howard Zeiger, and her father and mother Charles and Ann Zeiger as well as many aunts and cousins. Many thanks to the staff of St Francis Nursing and Saint Joseph Hospital for their professional and loving care. A celebration of life will be held at Christ the King Community Church, 4895 Birch Bay - Lynden Rd. at 12 pm July 2, 2019.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 22, 2019