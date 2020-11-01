Debra Ann Lankhaar Romaszka
March 2, 1964 - October 20, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Debra Ann Lankhaar Romaszka, age 56, of Bellingham passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was surrounded by family as her 19 year battle with cancer came to an end. She is survived by her children, daughter Nicole (Kevin) McGee of Texas, son Michael (Hilary) Sherwood of Lynden; grandchildren, Kaiden, Paige and Kaleb McGee and Dawson Sherwood; Mother, Sandra Lankhaar; sister Sheri (Michael) Culley; nieces, Savannah (Peder) Hilde, Karissa Culley and nephew Christian Culley. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Lankhaar, and aunt Dorothy Hill. Debbie was born March 2, 1964 to Ken and Sandra Lankhaar in Bellingham. She grew up working in the family business at The Guide Trading Post and graduated from Meridian High School in 1982. True to form of Bellingham natives, Debbie remained local and built her life in town after realizing an aptitude for account management, and so flourished as a bookkeeper and mother of two. At local craft fairs, you may have seen Debbie's favorite hobby displayed as rows of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings which she crafted from a creative mind that was also expressed in quilting and card-making. Her artistic nature and love of quiet time spent on sandy beaches gave balance to the early years of her life where you could find her on her Harley Davidson, driving across the country and up the coastline. Throughout her life she never shied away from the dance floor, or missed an opportunity to laugh and sing the night away with her friends who hold those memories dearly. Her friends really were the light of her life. You could find her watching movies every Friday night with dinner and all of her dearest friends. We, her family, know that Debbie has joined her father and aunt as one of our watchful angels, and is now in a beautiful place where she will always be strong, always be dancing, and finally be at peace. Please share your thoughts and memories of Debbie online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com