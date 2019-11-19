Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debra Ann Wharton was born August 25th, 1959 to Ralph Leo Wharton Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Zeger. She was the eldest of four siblings, with two sisters and a brother. Debra was a consummate scholar, writer, lover of the arts, but most of all she was an explorer at heart. She loved adventure and the thrill of discovery. Perhaps it is no surprise than that her favorite book was The Hobbit, one of the greatest adventures ever told. Having studied at Princeton University , she had a special interest in Islamic and East Asian cultures. In 1999, one of her greatest feats was travelling to Morocco for a year to explore the culture, customs, and art. Though it was a journey fraught with many hardships, through stalwart determination, Debra endured. It was that that strength of character that defined her. She was never one to back down from a fight or let injustice stand. The intensity of her passion was rivaled only by the luminance of her smile. She was kind and she was gracious, with a love of all the creatures of the world. Her altruism was never more evident than in her love of animals. She nurtured and cared for many; taking them in when they had nothing else. More than anywhere else though, her love and tolerance were evident in the bonds she forged with her family. When her mother was struggling financially, she did what she could to help despite terrible adversity. When her daughter came to her and told her she was transgender she welcomed him with open arms. All that she gave to those she loved will be remembered, and all that knew her are mournful for her passing. May her legacy be an inspiration to those who shared in her life and carry on beyond it. Debra passed away on November 9th, 2019 due to complications from pulmonary hypertension at the age of 60. She is survived by her loving husband, her sisters and brother, and her grateful son. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 19, 2019

