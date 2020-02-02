On Thursday, January 23, 2020 the World lost a very special caring daughter, wife, mother and grammy Debbie Jean Engler. Debbie had a very gentle disposition towards her children, grandchildren and people she loved, but a fierce hatred towards any opponent of her beloved Seattle Seahawks. There never was a child that she did not love, nor a child that didn’t need or want one of her grammy hugs. The presence of any of her seven grandchildren (Tyler, Kayla, Dylan, Haylee, Emily, Siena and Elin) caused her home to immediately fill with love, laughter and the sound of an ever full candy drawer opening. Debbie is survived by her husband Larry; children, Josh, Joe (Calissa), Ashley (Gordon Bullivant); parents, Walt and Barb Steele and brother, John (Angela). She was preceded in death by her brother, Walt Jr. Debbie touched the lives of many and always will be loved, but not forgotten. As she often told her son Joe “12’s forever”. A private family burial will be conducted at Enterprise Cemetery with a Celebration of her life to happen this summer. A donation in her name can be made to: Caldwell High School, Trio Upward Bound, 3401 S. Indiana Ave., Caldwell, ID 83605. Please share your thoughts and memories of Debbie online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 2, 2020