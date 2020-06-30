Debra Williamson passed away peacefully at home in Deming on June 26, 2020. She was born November 16, 1965 in Bellingham to Lee Sr. “Pappy” and Mary (Zender) Williamson. This little gift from Heaven who was born as a downs baby with a heart condition was given a life span of 10 days but was with us for 54 years, continually teaching us what love was all about. Debra was baptized at St. Peter Catholic Church and loved going to mass. At age three Debra began her education in the WATCI program in Bellingham until the age of six. She then entered the Bellingham School District’s Special Education Program attending many of the grade schools. She finished out her high school years at Redwood High School, graduating at the age of 21 being in the final graduating class of Redwood. Unable to go into the workforce due to the restrictions she was born with, Debra spent the rest of her life at her family home. Debra enjoyed her dad’s logging truck. Whether it was seeing the hills while sitting alongside her mom and dad in the cab or waving to the crowd as the truck rolled by in a parade. Her days were full of watching her favorite shows and movies, a variety of arts, crafts and visiting with family and friends. Debra enjoyed traveling with her parents and wherever they went Debra was like a magnet giving her love to all she would meet. Debra loved everyone, including her teachers, bus drivers, school mates, doctors, nurses, church friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Debra was preceded in death by her father Lee “Pappy”, her brother Tom, and her brother Jim, who passed away just seven days before her. She is survived by her mother Mary, siblings Lee, Larry (Mary), Sara (Jesse) Galbraith, Ann (Les) Nelson, Susan (John) Horsmon, Steve (Char), Linda Wilson, Dan (Teresa), Joan, Jean (Tom) Wilford, and numerous loving relatives and friends. We will miss her kind gentle spirit. May God bless you always Debra, our Little Angel. Family services will be held on Wednesday, July 1st. Please contact the family for details. Memorials in Debra’s name may be made to Whatcom Center for Early Learning, St. Peter Mission, or your favorite charity. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.