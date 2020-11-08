Dee Carpenter
August 7, 1931 - October 29, 2020
Spokane, Washington - Dee Carpenter, 89, passed Thursday, October 29, 2020. Dee was born August 07, 1931 in Spokane, Washington to Margaret and Jiggs Armstrong. Dee married Joe Carpenter in 1955, and they shared a powerful and enduring love for 64 years, together until the end. Dee was a loving mother to their three children: Michael, Scooter and Ken. She was an enthusiastic and devoted grandmother and great grandmother, fondly remembered for her Christmas cookies and Easter egg hunts. Dee took great pride in her long career in nursing, especially her work as a psychiatric nurse at Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington. She was an avid gardener who, with Joe's help, crafted lush and inviting gardens at their home in Kent, Washington and later at their home in Bellingham. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and for many years contributed time and carefully-tended flowers to the Altar Guild. She volunteered at the Assistance League of Bellingham and took particular joy in Operation School Bells which provides new clothing for disadvantaged children. Dee is survived, and deeply missed, by her fiercely devoted husband Joe, her children, her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, her sisters Luella Armstrong and Marjory Ackley, and her friends and fellow worshipers at Trinity Lutheran Church. Knowing above all Dee would want everyone to remain safe and healthy, there will not be a memorial service. Please remember Dee in your thoughts and prayers and take a moment to stop and appreciate a garden and smell a flower. Should friends desire, consider a contribution to the Assistance League of Bellingham's Operation School Bells.
