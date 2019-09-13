Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dee Conard Christensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dee Conard Christensen left for one last expedition on July 14th 2019 at the remarkable age of 87. As usual he forgot a map. Born on September 27th, 1931 in Salt Lake City, UT, Con grew up in the mountains and fertile valleys of Southeastern Idaho making aspiring to go to heaven redundant. He was the son of a cantankerous democrat Idaho dairyman, Dean Christensen, and an optimistically recalcitrant woman of the west, Mattie Allsop, they instilled Con with a love of golf, skiing, storytelling, and a healthy disrespect for authority. Con worked his fathers’ creamery, for the railroad, and did enough assorted manual labor with the miscreants of Soda Springs Idaho to warn him away from labor of any kind thereafter. He played basketball in high school with a bunch of other goofy white guys, so it’s almost not worth mentioning excepting he was apparently pretty good at it. It was in this high school he began a 65-year-long romance with his future wife, June C. Shannon, who was WAAAY out of his league. He was the first in his family to attend college at the University of Idaho where he majored in journalism and making terrible choices in friends — a delightful group of weirdos that he couldn’t shake for the rest of his life. From there Con joined the US Army where he served proudly with honors for 20 years, 1 month and 26 days. Con miraculously completed airborne training and became a Green Beret — so how hard could that be? He taught winter tactics and skiing to special forces troops in Alaska and so honed his arctic skills that the US Army immediately put to them to use by sending him to Southeast Asia. He served three combat tours in Vietnam, a war for which he had no fondness, but with many heroes for which he did. The army gave he and his family the opportunity to live on several continents and fall in love with the carefully cropped countryside of England. Con retired to Bellingham Washington in 1974 and immediately moved across the street from the Bellingham Golf and Country Club making that his second home. He “worked” as the General Manager of Allsop, Inc. in Bellingham and attempted to lead several unsuccessful revolts and retired completely in 1985. Con spent most of his retirement skiing and dangling a fishing line in waters all over the world (but to call it fishing might be an insult to the intelligence of fish). His lifestyle was to be envied. In his last years he often remarked how lucky he was and that having Alzheimer’s was both a blessing — in that it allowed him to forget that Donald Trump got elected president, and a curse — in that it sometimes allowed him to remember the same. Con is survived by his lovely wife, June; his children, Holly Stava and her husband Jim, Dee Chris Christensen II and his wife Chelle, and Todd K. Christensen and his wife Wendy; his four grandchildren, Connor Stava and his wife Luz, Jensen Stava and his wife Sophie, Keith Christensen, and Caelynn Christensen; and two great grandchildren. None of us will ever forget this adventurous man that never let anything as pedestrian as facts get in the way of an entertaining story. A remembrance party will be held in his honor from 3pm-4:30pm on Saturday, September 28th at his home 907 Baker Street in Bellingham. Please send donations to the in lieu of flowers. Thank you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.