Dee Willestoft
November 6, 1928 - October 16, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Dee Lorene (Smith) Willestoft, 91, passed to her heavenly home on October 16, 2020, in her home with her two children at her side. She was born to Roy Dee Smith and Verla Mae Bobbitt on November 6, 1928 in Camas, WA, where she lived until she married Neil Willestoft August 24, 1945. She lived in numerous locations throughout her life. She easily made new friends with each move and kept in touch with old friends throughout her life. Her final move was to Bellingham in 2014 to be near her daughter, Kathryn. She was cherished by her children, her sister, sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was the glue that held the family together. She loved to work in her garden and was an excellent cook. The many meals she lovingly prepared for family and friends and the wonderful conversation and fellowship around the table will be remembered forever. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Willestoft, and her son Anthony Willestoft. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Paula J. Yturbide. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com
