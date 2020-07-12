Delbert Eugene Johnson, age 88, of Bellingham passed away at his home Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1931 in Bellingham. Delbert served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma and his son Danny. Delbert is survived by his son Donnell Johnson; daughter/granddaughter Charlina Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; niece Cheryl Rothenbuhler and other relatives. Private family services will be held. Please share your thoughts and memories of Delbert online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com