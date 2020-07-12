1/1
Delbert Eugene Johnson
Delbert Eugene Johnson, age 88, of Bellingham passed away at his home Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1931 in Bellingham. Delbert served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma and his son Danny. Delbert is survived by his son Donnell Johnson; daughter/granddaughter Charlina Johnson; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; niece Cheryl Rothenbuhler and other relatives. Private family services will be held. Please share your thoughts and memories of Delbert online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
