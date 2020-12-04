Delbert L. "Del" Needham
December 25, 1934 - November 28, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Del passed away November 28th, 2020 from cancer at the age of 85. On Christmas day, 1934, Del was born to Von and Aurora Needham. He graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1953 and attended Western Washington University. Del was a gentleman of style and class and loved being an entrepreneur. He opened The Toggery Men's Apparel in January 1958, The King's Kloset Men's Shop in 1962, and The Circus Shoppe children's clothing in 1967. He admired the fashion of the formal wear he carried in his men's store. In 1974 he opened The Formal House Tuxedo Rentals and added Alicia's Bridal in 1981. Both stores were closed in 2019 after 61 years in business.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years – Sandy; children Mark (Elizabeth) Needham, Cindy Savage, Melinda (Larry) Rodenberger, and Mikki (Paul) Langelier; former daughter in law, Pam Reed; grandchildren Evan (Gretchen) Needham, Caleb, Eli and Gabe Savage, Emily, Sarah and Brian Rodenberger, Isabel and Cameron Langelier; Alexandra Nung.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Del requested no service. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.
