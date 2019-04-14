Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia M. Butler. View Sign

Delia M. Butler, age 104, passed away in Bellingham, WA on April 9, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1914 to Angelo and Mary Theresa Minaglia in Bellingham, WA. As a small child, Delia and her family lived in Seattle, but she grew up in Ferndale. After graduating high school, Delia moved back to Seattle where she met Lloyd, her husband to be. Lloyd’s career took them to California and Florida. After retirement they moved back to Bellingham to be near Delia’s sister, Dalma Nau. Delia is preceded in death by her husband, sister, and brother. She is survived by a few close friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2:00pm at Bayview Cemetery.

