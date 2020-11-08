Della Plaster

October 27, 1976 - October 18, 2020

Anacortes, Washington - A bright light of joy and kindness went out in our world on October 18, 2020 when Della "Moustachella" Dawn-Marie Plaster was killed in a traffic accident near Livingston, Montana.

Born in Port Townsend, WA October 27, 1976 to Pat and Carol (Muggy) Plaster, Della graduated Port Townsend High School where she was active in sports, especially soccer and basketball. She went on to earn her AA from Skagit Valley College where she also excelled at soccer, serving for a time as assistant soccer coach. During her time in Mount Vernon, she actively practiced Soo Bahk Do, achieving a high rank of blue belt, even traveling to Korea to compete. She completed her education in Bellingham at WWU, with a BA in Psychology with a focus on eldercare, a life-long passion of hers. In Bellingham, she became involved in performing with dance, bellydance, variety, juggling, and circus, finding her home at the Bellingham Circus Guild. Blending her many skills and passions, she went on to make performance her career. Whether performing her flying pig fan dance across the Northwest, juggling to the Love Boat theme with her partner Wren, performing the educational circus show "The Real Food Show" to over 100 schools, or teaching physical comedy through her class "50 Shades of Play," Della brought joy and delight to all.

Della described herself as a "tickler of funny bones, master of fun." She was a shining star, glowing with life: a rare, kind-to-the-core, deeply playful person whom you couldn't help but love, who never let anybody feel left out or alone—animals or humans alike. Every person that met her was happier simply by having her light shine on them. The love and joy she radiated through her twinkling eyes and infectious smile will be carried in the hearts of all who knew her. Her beautiful spirit will live on. She will be dearly missed.

Della is survived by her parents, Pat and Carol, her partner, Wren Schultz, her sister Darcy Veltri, and her nephew Thaddeus Veltri, also innumerable friends, extended family, and the entire community. She was preceded in death by her brother, Duane, in 2017.





