Delmar Everett Clifton, 83, of Silverdale, WA, passed away on March 17, 2019 surrounded by family in Bremerton, WA. He was born on July 15, 1935 in Bellingham, WA to Mayme and Everett Clifton. Delmar's memory will live on with his wife, Orlaine Clifton; his children with his first wife Karen L. Blunt, Kimberly and Everett (Linda); Orlaine's children, DeLynn and Jason (Shelly); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Delmar graduated from Bellingham High School in Bellingham, WA and went on to work at Boeing for 4 years, and later at PSNS as a welder for 33 years, retiring in 1990. On June 15, 1954, Delmar enlisted with the US Navy. He honorably served his country for 4 years and is a Korean War veteran who traveled to Midway Is. Japan, Hong Kong, all of the Mariana Is., all of the Solomon Is. and the Philippines Singapore and Thailand. In his spare time, Delmar enjoyed fishing and building and restoring airplanes. He started flying in May 1975, and with his wife, Orlaine, built an Osprey II and RV6. They also restored a Ercoupe and a Taylorcraft. Together they enjoyed traveling the United States in their fifth wheel, wintering in Yuma, AZ for 31 years, and camping at their campground, Waketickeh. A graveside service was held on March 26, 2019 at 3pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at

