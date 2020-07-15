Delores Buma

Delores V. Buma, age 82 of Lynden, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She is an inspiration to all who knew her as she endured many years with rheumatoid arthritis. Delores was sweet to be around yet showed great strength. She enjoyed cruising to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean, Mexico and Alaska; loved watching the Mariners, Seahawks, and Huskies; but most of all spending time with her family. Delores was the oldest daughter of Devenus and Victoria (Geron) Pearson born on December 18, 1937 in Bellingham, Washington. She has one sister Janice. Delores took great delight in family gatherings with all her aunts, uncles and cousins. Delores took piano lessons for twelve years. She was an accompanist for the Bellingham High choir, and for many recitals and auditions. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1955. After graduation she attended Bellingham Business College, then worked for BB Furniture as a bookkeeper and switchboard operator. The youth group at the church Delores attended planned an evening at the Lynden skating rink, so Delores invited her coworker, Anna Mae Buma to attend. She accepted and arrived with her brother Ivan. After Ivan enjoyed being asked to skate with Delores in “Ladies Choice” he took her home. Thus began a lifelong story of rolling along together. Ivan and Delores were married May 29, 1959 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year. Ivan and Delores were members of Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden for more than 60 years. Delores is greatly missed by her beloved husband Ivan, two married children, Robyn (Mike) Hoefer and Ryan (Jennifer) Buma, three grandchildren Max and twins Georgia and Jack, her sister Janice Soine of Shoreline, Washington and numerous other family members. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Christian Health Care Center for their loving care and kindness this past year. You are invited for visitation this Thursday, July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden on Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org/donate
. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.