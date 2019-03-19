Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deloris J. Castles. View Sign

Deloris J. Castles, 96, died peacefully on March 8, 2019 in Grass Valley, California. She was born April 6, 1922 in Huntington County, Indiana to Von and Ethel (Trout) Jackson. As a young woman, Deloris moved from Fort Wayne, Indiana to Bellingham, Washington, where she met her husband, William Castles. They were married on July 21, 1953. For many years, they lived in Deming, Washington, where he was Superintendent of the Mount Baker School District. A few years after he retired, they moved to Bellingham, where she lived until several years after the passing of her husband, when she moved to Grass Valley to be near family. A very energetic person, she loved cooking and entertaining, and maintained a large garden while she and her family lived in Deming. Deloris also enjoyed genealogy and visiting relatives across the United States. She was a member of the Garden Street United Methodist Church in Bellingham, where she sang in the choir for many years. Deloris was an avid bridge player and also volunteered at the Bellingham Visitors Center. She is best remembered as a devoted mother to her three sons, and in later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Deloris is survived by her son Jim and his wife Mary Ellen of Houston, Texas; her son Dan and his wife Joanne of Grass Valley, California; and her son Duane and his wife Lori of Selah, Washington. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Laura Phillips, Stephen Castles, John Castles, Leigh Anne Hooper, Mallory Castles, and Miranda Castles, as well as three great-grandchildren, Carter and Madison Phillips and James Castles. Her family is planning a memorial gathering and private interment of ashes later this year.

