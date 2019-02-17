Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Albert Pecharko. View Sign

Denis Pecharko passed away peacefully at his home in Bellingham, WA, on February 13, 2019. Beloved husband and father, he entered the Church Triumphant following a two-year struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Denis was born to Albert and Margaret Pecharko on May 15, 1957, in Cleveland, OH. He graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland. He served in the Navy from 1976 to 1980 and was honorably discharged. While he was stationed in Long Beach, CA, he met his future wife, Melissa. They were engaged two weeks after they met and married six months later. Their only child, Mike, was born in 1984. They lived in Torrance, CA, and surrounding areas. In 2004, the family relocated to Bellingham. Denis spent his entire career working in Heating and Air Conditioning, most recently at Barron Heating. He was a faithful and active member of Cornwall Church. He loved to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He was known for his big smile and warped sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling with Melissa (and Mike when he was younger). He visited 37 states in the U.S. and especially enjoyed four trips to Ireland. His interests were listening to U2 music; walking and enjoying nature; canning and cooking; NASCAR; and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Emma, and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his wife Melissa; son Mike; brother Michael (Michelle) Pecharko; step-sister, Linda (Frank) Ortolani and family; by his aunts, uncles and cousins; and by friends. Thanks to all the people who have come alongside Denis in his final season, especially our church family at Cornwall, the ALS Clinic at VA Puget Sound; ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter; Whatcom Hospice and Visiting Angels. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter (19226 66th Avenue South L-105 Kent, WA 98032). There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1pm at Cornwall Church, 4518 Northwest Dr., Bellingham. Please share your memories of Denis at

Denis Pecharko passed away peacefully at his home in Bellingham, WA, on February 13, 2019. Beloved husband and father, he entered the Church Triumphant following a two-year struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Denis was born to Albert and Margaret Pecharko on May 15, 1957, in Cleveland, OH. He graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland. He served in the Navy from 1976 to 1980 and was honorably discharged. While he was stationed in Long Beach, CA, he met his future wife, Melissa. They were engaged two weeks after they met and married six months later. Their only child, Mike, was born in 1984. They lived in Torrance, CA, and surrounding areas. In 2004, the family relocated to Bellingham. Denis spent his entire career working in Heating and Air Conditioning, most recently at Barron Heating. He was a faithful and active member of Cornwall Church. He loved to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors. He was known for his big smile and warped sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling with Melissa (and Mike when he was younger). He visited 37 states in the U.S. and especially enjoyed four trips to Ireland. His interests were listening to U2 music; walking and enjoying nature; canning and cooking; NASCAR; and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Emma, and extended family. He will be greatly missed by his wife Melissa; son Mike; brother Michael (Michelle) Pecharko; step-sister, Linda (Frank) Ortolani and family; by his aunts, uncles and cousins; and by friends. Thanks to all the people who have come alongside Denis in his final season, especially our church family at Cornwall, the ALS Clinic at VA Puget Sound; ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter; Whatcom Hospice and Visiting Angels. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to ALS Association, Evergreen Chapter (19226 66th Avenue South L-105 Kent, WA 98032). There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1pm at Cornwall Church, 4518 Northwest Dr., Bellingham. Please share your memories of Denis at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close