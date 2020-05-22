Dennis H. Schackel
Denny Schackel, 68 of Bellingham died peacefully after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Born to Herman and Ruth Schackel in Worthington,Minn, Denny moved to Bellingham in 2009 to be with his brother and his family. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Grace and his niece Zoe and nephews Michael and Nick. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael. Denny was a devout Christian. He was a talented and creative musician teaching band and choir and was music director for several churches in Minnesota. He was a kind soul and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him. There will be a celebration of life next year here in Bellingham. His final resting place will be in Worthington,Minn. " The song has ended but the melody lingers on."

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 22, 2020.
