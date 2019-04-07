Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Howard Kerr. View Sign

Dennis H. Kerr, age 59, of Bellingham, passed away 30 March 2019, in Grays Harbor County, WA He was a 1977 graduate of Bellingham High School, and graduate of Bellingham Tech.School. Dennis was a retired auto and truck mechanic, and an engineer on fishing vessels around Craig Alaska in the 1990’s. His inventive capabilities in the auto shop, home and farmstead, showed his clients and friends that there was no challenge beyond him. He always made things work. Throughout his life he enjoyed dual-sport motorcycling and mountain biking, scuba diving, morel mushroom and wild huckleberry picking. The past 4 years he enjoyed crabbing and shrimping in the San Juans, and was recently introduced to meteorite searching in AZ. He is survived by 3 brothers, Kevin Kerr, of Bellingham, WA, Brian Kerr of Des Moines, WA and Garrett Kerr of Belen, NM. At his request there will be no funeral services. Family and friends plan a memorial gathering later in the summer. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis’s name to: St.Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St.Judes Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 You may share memories with the family at Coleman Mortuary : Hoquiam, Washington (WA) Funeral Home Coleman Mortuary - Hoquiam

422 5TH ST

HOQUIAM , WA 98550-3627

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019

