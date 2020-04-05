Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis J. Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gone too soon, Dennis passed away in Bellingham, WA on April 1, 2020, at 67 years young. He was born in Seattle, WA to James and Agnes (Fisher) Conner. After receiving his BA in Parks and Recreation from Western Washington University, he went to work for Whatcom County Parks as a Regional Park Ranger and later Whatcom Land Trust where he was known as the Volunteer Coordinator “Extraordinaire”. Naturally a lover of the great outdoors, Dennis spent his time hiking, fishing, boating, camping, and traveling with “Terry’s Tours”. More than anything, he was a dedicated family man and valued time spent with loved ones. Dennis was an extraordinary man with a vivacious spirit, gentle honesty, and the most beautiful soul. He was forgiving, selfless, and always assumed the best in others. A hard worker, endless giver, and a loyal friend. His good friend, Rand Jack, said it best; “His indomitable spirit, his generosity and kindness, his devotion to our community and the natural environment, his smile, his laughter, and the twinkle in his eyes lives on in the hearts of all of us fortunate enough to know him.” Dennis is preceded in death by his mother, Agnes; maternal grandparents, Herb and Maud Fisher; and paternal grandparents, Herman and Charlotte Fisher. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Terry Conner; children, Matt (Courtney) and Lisa (Kevin); step-children, Aaron (Sara), Rebekah (Kent), and Jon (Chelsea); nine grandchildren, sister, Cheryl (Ken); father, James (96 ½ years young), sister-in-law, Patricia; and other extended family members. Donations may be made to Whatcom Land Trust (PO Box 6131, Bellingham, WA 98227). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to plan for any services at this time. Please visit

Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 5, 2020

