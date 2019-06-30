Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin James Olesen. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle Olesen and Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde. From an early age Devin lived in Sumas, Washington where he spent most of his early days on his grandparent’s mink farm, where he would fish in the creek behind the farm and helped on ranch. At the age of 16 he moved to Kalispell, Montana where he joined the Army Reserves as a Cavalry Scout Specialist, he later changed his MOS and joined the 1st Battalion of the 163rd Mechanized Infantry. He was also a sharpshooter for his unit. His military career lasted Aug. 13, 2004 until Mar. 31, 2011 when he was Honorably Discharged. He later moved to Portland Oregon where he worked as a tile setter on many jobs around the city. Devin worked on both the Duck's and Beaver's stadiums, although in his heart he was always a Cougar. On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Devin was tragically taken from us. Devin was an avid fisherman and always had his fishing gear with him, he loved hiking, camping, shooting and anything that would take him outdoors. He also enjoyed painting and photography. Devin had such an energetic personality that always got people to smile and laugh, always the goofball and kid at heart. He made it his goal each and every day to make at least one stranger smile to better their day. He was always there to help those who needed it, he had such a kind and loving heart. He was loved and will be missed by many. Devin was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Frank Olesen his grandmother, Diane Gates and uncle, Robert Straka. He is survived by his three children Cadence, Christian and Jaxen; ; his Mother Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde (Doug); his Father Lyle Olesen; Grandparents Fae Olesen, Jim & Nancy Langford and Bob Gates; Brother Dustin Westoff, Uncle Jamie Olesen (Carrie); aunts Karen Olesen, Kim Straka and Lori Hoepner (Lance). Uncle’s Brian and Danny Langford. Cousins Ethan, Calen Olesen, Haley Straka, Lindsey Hoepner and Whitney (Hoepner) Bass. Significant other Laura Taylor. A celebration of Life will be held at the Sumas American Legion Post 212, 134 Harrison Ave, Sumas, WA 98295, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow. Please share your thoughts and memories of Devin online at

Lyle Olesen and Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde. From an early age Devin lived in Sumas, Washington where he spent most of his early days on his grandparent’s mink farm, where he would fish in the creek behind the farm and helped on ranch. At the age of 16 he moved to Kalispell, Montana where he joined the Army Reserves as a Cavalry Scout Specialist, he later changed his MOS and joined the 1st Battalion of the 163rd Mechanized Infantry. He was also a sharpshooter for his unit. His military career lasted Aug. 13, 2004 until Mar. 31, 2011 when he was Honorably Discharged. He later moved to Portland Oregon where he worked as a tile setter on many jobs around the city. Devin worked on both the Duck's and Beaver's stadiums, although in his heart he was always a Cougar. On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Devin was tragically taken from us. Devin was an avid fisherman and always had his fishing gear with him, he loved hiking, camping, shooting and anything that would take him outdoors. He also enjoyed painting and photography. Devin had such an energetic personality that always got people to smile and laugh, always the goofball and kid at heart. He made it his goal each and every day to make at least one stranger smile to better their day. He was always there to help those who needed it, he had such a kind and loving heart. He was loved and will be missed by many. Devin was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Frank Olesen his grandmother, Diane Gates and uncle, Robert Straka. He is survived by his three children Cadence, Christian and Jaxen; ; his Mother Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde (Doug); his Father Lyle Olesen; Grandparents Fae Olesen, Jim & Nancy Langford and Bob Gates; Brother Dustin Westoff, Uncle Jamie Olesen (Carrie); aunts Karen Olesen, Kim Straka and Lori Hoepner (Lance). Uncle’s Brian and Danny Langford. Cousins Ethan, Calen Olesen, Haley Straka, Lindsey Hoepner and Whitney (Hoepner) Bass. Significant other Laura Taylor. A celebration of Life will be held at the Sumas American Legion Post 212, 134 Harrison Ave, Sumas, WA 98295, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow. Please share your thoughts and memories of Devin online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close