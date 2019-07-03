Devin James Olesen, age 33, was born December 27, 1985 in Bellingham, Washington to parents Lyle Olesen and Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde. Passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Maple Falls. A celebration of Life will be held at the Sumas American Legion Post 212, 134 Harrison Ave, Sumas, WA 98295, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow. Private family graveside service with Military Honors was held at Sumas Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Devin online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 3, 2019