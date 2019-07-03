Devin James Olesen (1985 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "A true friend will show love to you at all times and will..."
    - Christine
  • "Lyle, Dustin and family, it truly breaks my heart to hear..."
    - Michelle Hammell
Service Information
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-656-5459
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Sumas American Legion Post 212
134 Harrison Ave
Sumas, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Devin James Olesen, age 33, was born December 27, 1985 in Bellingham, Washington to parents Lyle Olesen and Kimberly (Olesen) TeVelde. Passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Maple Falls. A celebration of Life will be held at the Sumas American Legion Post 212, 134 Harrison Ave, Sumas, WA 98295, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with reception to follow. Private family graveside service with Military Honors was held at Sumas Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories of Devin online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.