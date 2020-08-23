1/1
Devonna "Sue" Miller
Sue loved a good cup of coffee and conversations. Alzheimer’s took her voice in these last years and she left us on August 14th, 2020 to reunite and gab up a storm with all of her loved ones who went before her. She was born a coal miner’s daughter in Capels, West Virginia to Joseph and Leona Roberts and raised in Virginia. She married young and moved many times between Virginia and Washington, but Virginia was always considered home to her where her large family of brothers, sisters and cousins were. She went back home often and talked on the phone every day to her family. And oh, how they could talk! When going back home, she and her brothers and sisters could stay up all night talking and laughing as all the younger generation faded away and went to bed. Ironically, she worked for many years as a caregiver at a nursing home and, in these last 3 years, her daughters and granddaughters cared for her at her home. We loved her so much and it was our honor to give back all the love and care she gave us. Waiting to greet her with loving arms are her husband James Miller, her son, Floyd Miller, her Mother and Daddy, and sister Shirley Scott, her brothers Darryl, Harold and Bill Roberts, and 18 Aunts and Uncles. She is survived by her daughters Gwynn (David) Swartos of Birch Bay, WA and Wendy (Rob) Nicoll of Langley, BC. Granddaughters, Leah Reid, Lauren Swartos, Lara (Nicholas) Levey and Sam (Michael) Stewart. Grandson, Preston Miller, and Great Grandson Tanner Reid. She leaves with many loving memories her little sister Sherri (Richard) Lyon and her sister-in- law Carole Roberts, both of Sugar Grove Virginia, many nieces and nephews, and too many cousins to list. There will be a private family service as Mom hated goodbyes. We wish to thank Hospice for the wonderful help they gave us in her last months. Please share your memories of Sue at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending lots of love and hugs, Jodi Smith
Jodi
Friend
August 20, 2020
I always felt especially close to Aunt Sue and fondly remember her staying with us that summer. So very sorry for your lose. Keith and Sandy Scott
Keith Scott
Family
August 20, 2020
Sue was an excellent caregiver. Those she cared for as well as her co-workers loved her. She had a warm beautiful smile for everyone. During this pandemic it was wonderful that family could care for her at home. No matter how good some of our nursing homes are.... a loving home is best!
A. Walter
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Denny Coe was always so fond of Sue. He will be happy to greet her.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LINDA B COE
