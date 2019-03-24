Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewey Wouters. View Sign

Dewey passed away at the age of 90, at home, on March 17th, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born in Lynden, WA to Jerry and Sadie (Douma) Wouters and was a lifelong Whatcom County resident. He met and married his wife Darlene in 1950 and they enjoyed 68 years together. They also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling in their RV. Dewey was a chief engineer for 33 years with Foss Tug & Barge. He was an amazing craftsman and could fix anything. He also enjoyed setting up a great Christmas display each year. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Lambert and Walter. He is survived by his wife, son Steven (Cindy) Wouters, grandchildren Tom (Ansie) Wouters and Lorna (Craig) Hougen. He is also survived by four beloved great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225). At Deweys request, there will be no services.

Dewey passed away at the age of 90, at home, on March 17th, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born in Lynden, WA to Jerry and Sadie (Douma) Wouters and was a lifelong Whatcom County resident. He met and married his wife Darlene in 1950 and they enjoyed 68 years together. They also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling in their RV. Dewey was a chief engineer for 33 years with Foss Tug & Barge. He was an amazing craftsman and could fix anything. He also enjoyed setting up a great Christmas display each year. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Lambert and Walter. He is survived by his wife, son Steven (Cindy) Wouters, grandchildren Tom (Ansie) Wouters and Lorna (Craig) Hougen. He is also survived by four beloved great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225). At Deweys request, there will be no services. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019

