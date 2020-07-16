Our beloved Diana LaDue-Hand passed away on the evening of June 20, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1949 and lived a full, caring, and productive life. Her generosity knew no bounds and her radiance moved and inspired those in her wake. She was joyful and content with her life, and she passed peacefully in her sleep. Her journey to self-refinement began in her late 40's where she learned to harness her innate beauty, moving through her life with renewed grace and intention. It was along this journey that she married her husband and soulmate, Bob Hand. They strengthened and supported each other, provided a rich foundation for their family to flourish, and on March 20, 2005, she created a space by opening Wise Awakening to support others in reaching their highest potential. The legacy Diana left is immeasurable. Her love, generosity, knowledge and wisdom lives on through her husband, two daughters and grandchildren, and the family bond that was fostered will only continue to grow. Diana is survived by her younger sister, Deborah and family; her daughters, Darlene and Diana; her husband, Bob Hand; her loving in-laws, and her adoring grandchildren. She will be missed.



