Diane Elizabeth Nymeyer died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, January 18th in Seattle. Diane was born on May 19th, 1954 in Bellingham, the daughter of Frances and Dick Stone. Her mother Frances died when Diane was only 10 years old, instilling in her a lifetime of perseverance. A proud Cougar, Diane graduated from Washington State University in 1976. She was a lifelong creative, an avid reader, and a wonderful cook. She loved taking road trips with her friends and Diane never saw a country road that she didn’t want to drive down. She is survived by her husband Ron, daughters Jessie and Morgan, future son-in-law Tim, brother Chuck, step mother Vi, step brother Mike, and step sister Sue. A private burial will take place in the Spring, to be followed by a party filled with joyous laughter and good fun, just as Diane would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org or the Alzheimer’s Foundation at Please share your memories of Diane at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 26, 2020