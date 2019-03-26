Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Ellen Annette. View Sign

Diane E. Annette was born on Sept 26, 1937 in Whatcom County to Elsie and Marion Burgraff. Diane graduated from Meridian High School’s class of 1955. Diane married Vernon Annette in 1955 and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage. Diane was an amazing wife and mother, and was entirely devoted to her family and friends. She kept in close contact with her high school classmates her whole life, and absolutely loved visiting these good friends at every single class reunion. Her family and friends will always remember her as a strong, loving, and peaceful person – a truly wonderful friend. Diane loved nature, traveling with family, camping, fishing at Spectacle Lake, bike races, walking, clam digging at Birch Bay, and family trips to Winthrop. After she turned 50, Diane discovered her passion for running. One of her family’s fondest memories is cheering as Diane proudly crossed the finish line of the 12k Sound to Narrows run in Tacoma. She also loved fashion, QVC, floral design, playing the accordion, and creating amazing culinary masterpieces. She adored cooking delicious meals for her family and was particularly famous for her homemade soups. Diane is survived by her sister Lorraine (Dennis) Sorenson, daughter Marcia Mallahan, sons Dale Annette and Darryl (Tammy) Annette, grandchildren Mark (Jamie) Mallahan, Zachary, Katie, D.J., and Steven Annette, and one great-grandchild Wyatt Mallahan. Diane is preceded in death by her parents Marion and Elsie Burgraff, husband Vernon Annette, brother Marvin Burgraff, and son-in-law Mat Mallahan. Diane’s family would like to extend a very heartfelt thanks to her son Dale Annette, Swedish Hospital, Cancer Care, and Whatcom Hospice House for their compassionate care of Diane. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 – 3:00 PM at Squalicum Boathouse – 2600 S. Harbor Loop in Bellingham. To share your memories of Diane, please visit

