It is with great sadness that the family of Diane Kirscheman announce her passing. Diane was born in May of 1960 and passed away at the age of 60. She is survived by her sister Jean, brother Robert, and 9 nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held August 29 at Woodlawn Cemetery at 2 PM where she is buried alongside her brother Melvin, and parents Otto and Gladys. She will be sadly missed by all her loved ones and fondly remembered for her smile and kindness to all.



