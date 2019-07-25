Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane "Butch" Matney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Butch was born in Bellingham on June 28, 1946 to Herman and Leona (Mellema) Eshuis. After graduation from Ferndale High School in 1964, she enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served until 1966. A lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. Butch also loved cheering on her Seahawks and spending time with family and friends. Always honest, hardworking, kind, and caring - Butch truly enjoyed the simple things in life. She is predeceased by her father, Herman; first husband, William “Bill” Fife; second husband, James “Jim” Matney; siblings, Judy Spence, Kathy Eshuis, Richard Eshuis, and Jim Eshuis; and her niece, Lori Clifton. Survivors include her mother, Leona; siblings, Lois Velthuizen, Gary (Linda) Eshuis, Alvin (Darlene) Eshuis, John (Linda) Eshuis, and Dean Eshuis; daughters, Sherri (Alex) Moore and Carla Fields; grandchildren, Justin (Brianne) Larrabee, Lyndsey Fife, Paige Larrabee, and Cody Fields; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29th at 2:00PM at Ferndale Alliance Church (6100 Church Rd. Ferndale). Please share your memories of Butch at

