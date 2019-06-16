Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Vander Veen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Mary (Woudstra) Vander Veen, age 73 departed this life on June 10, 2019 to assume her new life in heaven as promised by our Lord and Savior. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Diane was born in Bellingham WA on April 20, 1946 to Martin and Geraldine Woudstra. On July 22, 1966, soon after graduating from high school, Diane married the love of her life, John Vander Veen. Diane was an energetic homemaker and dairy woman who loved her role as a wife to John and as a mother to their children, Laurie (Bill) Scheffer, Leslie (Greg) Thompson, Rick (Michelle) Vander Veen, Lynn (Mike) Wallace, and Leah Vander Veen. She fostered a house of love, an honest day’s work, 3 good meals every day, and plenty of fun in-between. She was a woman of strong Christian faith and made sure this was the foundation in which her family was built. Her zest for life was evident in so many ways. She enjoyed camping and fishing with the kids and grandkids every year. She was a true servant. If you supplied the coffee, she would be the first to arrive and the last to leave when help or a home project was needed. After raising 5 strong children, her most cherished time was spent in the woods at the family cabin enjoying God’s creation and time spent with those she loved. Diane is survived by her husband, children, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters Jenette Gelensye, Betty Slusser, and twin sister Donna Haynes-Johnson. She was preceded in death by her sisters Lois Klein and Yvonne Harvey. A celebration of life for Diane will be held on Sunday July 14, at the Vander Veen cabin off of Lindsay road in Everson at 2:00. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

