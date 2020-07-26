1/1
Dianne Borealis Latona
Dianne Borealis Latona, age 60, passed away in Bellingham, WA on July 17, 2020. Dianne was born on May 28, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to Bernard and Sylvia Amadio. She earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Parker College in Dallas, TX, and later worked as a Consumer Safety Officer for the USFDA. Dianne’s passions were wide and varied. She was an archer and avid hiker who could be found on Mt. Baker and surrounding areas 5 days a week for several years. Dianne devoured books nonstop. She hunted hidden treasure and taught Japanese swordsmanship. She volunteered with raptor rehabilitation projects, raised Tibetan yaks, and was involved with the International Yak Association. Dianne was an active member of the Red Cedar Zen Community in Bellingham. She was at her happiest when communing with animals, such as when riding her kiger mustang mare, Bella. Dianne is preceded in death by her father Bernard. She is survived by her husband Talus, mother Sylvia, sister Christine, and nieces Lisa, Jeanne, and Eileen. Despite being an introvert, she leaves behind many treasured friends. Memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, ocrahope.org. Please share memories of Dianne at molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
