Dixie L. (Hovde) Hansen (1936-2020) passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Bellingham and lived in Whatcom County for most her life. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1954. She met her future husband, Robert E. Hansen, on a blind date, and married in 1956, in a beautiful wedding gown that she made herself. Together they raised three children. She was a stay-at-home mom during the children’s’ early years, while she and Bob ran the Trails End Resort at Birch Bay. She returned to work after moving back to Bellingham in 1970, first with the U.S. Postal Service and, later, with the Bellingham Police Department. Dixie and Bob loved the outdoors and traveling, spending many weekends and vacations cruising the San Juan and Gulf Islands and, in the mid-1980s, living in Saudi Arabia and traveling through Europe and Africa. Even after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, in the late 1980s, Dixie and Bob stayed active, wintering in Arizona and traveling the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their motor home, always taking the backroads to get a true feel for the country. Dixie loved reading, learning, and crafting, excelling in ceramics, sewing, knitting, quilting, and cross stitch. She mostly loved her family and friends, spending as much time with them as possible. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away less than two months ago; by her parents, Marvin and Tessie Hovde; and her brothers, M. Jack Hovde and Ronald Hovde. She is survived by son Douglas (Debra) Hansen; daughter Karen (Linton) Petersen; son Richard Hansen; grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Katelin (Wade) Nelson, and Dane Petersen; and great-granddaughter Ellee Nelson, born 7 weeks before her passing. Please join us for Dixie’s Celebration of Life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Condo Clubhouse, 1201 Northwind Circle, Bellingham, WA 98226 from 1:00 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to for Parkinson’s Research. Please share your thoughts and memories on the tribute wall at this website: www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020