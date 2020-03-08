Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dixie Lee Hansen. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Send Flowers Obituary

Dixie L. (Hovde) Hansen (1936-2020) passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Bellingham and lived in Whatcom County for most her life. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1954. She met her future husband, Robert E. Hansen, on a blind date, and married in 1956, in a beautiful wedding gown that she made herself. Together they raised three children. She was a stay-at-home mom during the children’s’ early years, while she and Bob ran the Trails End Resort at Birch Bay. She returned to work after moving back to Bellingham in 1970, first with the U.S. Postal Service and, later, with the Bellingham Police Department. Dixie and Bob loved the outdoors and traveling, spending many weekends and vacations cruising the San Juan and Gulf Islands and, in the mid-1980s, living in Saudi Arabia and traveling through Europe and Africa. Even after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, in the late 1980s, Dixie and Bob stayed active, wintering in Arizona and traveling the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their motor home, always taking the backroads to get a true feel for the country. Dixie loved reading, learning, and crafting, excelling in ceramics, sewing, knitting, quilting, and cross stitch. She mostly loved her family and friends, spending as much time with them as possible. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away less than two months ago; by her parents, Marvin and Tessie Hovde; and her brothers, M. Jack Hovde and Ronald Hovde. She is survived by son Douglas (Debra) Hansen; daughter Karen (Linton) Petersen; son Richard Hansen; grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Katelin (Wade) Nelson, and Dane Petersen; and great-granddaughter Ellee Nelson, born 7 weeks before her passing. Please join us for Dixie’s Celebration of Life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Condo Clubhouse, 1201 Northwind Circle, Bellingham, WA 98226 from 1:00 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to for Parkinson’s Research. Please share your thoughts and memories on the tribute wall at this website:

Dixie L. (Hovde) Hansen (1936-2020) passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born in Bellingham and lived in Whatcom County for most her life. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1954. She met her future husband, Robert E. Hansen, on a blind date, and married in 1956, in a beautiful wedding gown that she made herself. Together they raised three children. She was a stay-at-home mom during the children’s’ early years, while she and Bob ran the Trails End Resort at Birch Bay. She returned to work after moving back to Bellingham in 1970, first with the U.S. Postal Service and, later, with the Bellingham Police Department. Dixie and Bob loved the outdoors and traveling, spending many weekends and vacations cruising the San Juan and Gulf Islands and, in the mid-1980s, living in Saudi Arabia and traveling through Europe and Africa. Even after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, in the late 1980s, Dixie and Bob stayed active, wintering in Arizona and traveling the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their motor home, always taking the backroads to get a true feel for the country. Dixie loved reading, learning, and crafting, excelling in ceramics, sewing, knitting, quilting, and cross stitch. She mostly loved her family and friends, spending as much time with them as possible. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, who passed away less than two months ago; by her parents, Marvin and Tessie Hovde; and her brothers, M. Jack Hovde and Ronald Hovde. She is survived by son Douglas (Debra) Hansen; daughter Karen (Linton) Petersen; son Richard Hansen; grandchildren Kyle Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Katelin (Wade) Nelson, and Dane Petersen; and great-granddaughter Ellee Nelson, born 7 weeks before her passing. Please join us for Dixie’s Celebration of Life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Condo Clubhouse, 1201 Northwind Circle, Bellingham, WA 98226 from 1:00 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to for Parkinson’s Research. Please share your thoughts and memories on the tribute wall at this website: www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.