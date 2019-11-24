Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Ilene Bare. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes - Ferndale 2039 Main Street Ferndale , WA 98248 (360)-384-1391 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service will be held for Dolores Gates Bare on Tues. Nov. 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA). Mrs. Bare passed away in Spokane, WA on November 18, 2019. Born in Bellingham, WA to Roy Gates, Sr. and Doris (Hatton) Gates, she was a granddaughter of the Deming, WA pioneer Gates and Hatton families, and great-granddaughter of George King, founder of the Whatcom County town of Maple Falls (formally known as Kingstown), Washington. Dolores graduated in 1948 from Mt. Baker High School, Deming, WA. She participated in many school activities, sports, and cheerleading. She was employed as an accountant and bookkeeper for several businesses in the Bellingham and Seattle areas for over 50 years. After retiring from a Bellingham retail store in 2001, she moved to Poulsbo, WA to be close to her son’s family. This was also the city where she met and married her husband, Lyle Bare, October 4, 2008. An avid football and baseball fan, she enjoyed watching the Seahawk and Mariner teams and attended the U of W football games for many years. She also enjoyed watching her sons sporting activities during their school years at Mt. Baker High School and WWU. Dolores enjoyed ballroom dancing to big band music, traveling, card games, reading and being with her family. She also devoted many years to volunteering, most recently at North Kitsap Food Bank, the Poulsbo Police Department, and North Kitsap Senior Center. She was a member of Port Orchard Eagles Auxiliary where she and her husband attended dances for several years. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, former husbands James Davis and M. Lee Potter, son Steve Potter, grandson Jason Potter, brother Roy Gates, Jr., and sisters Eleanor Donahue and Marian Chase. Dolores is survived by her husband, Lyle Bare, of Bellingham, WA. Also surviving is son Jeff (Barbara) Potter of Spokane, daughter-in-law Judy Potter of Davenport, WA, grandchildren Stacy Winchester, Justin Potter, Jeremy Potter, Ben Jones, one great-grandson Zach Cancino, and great-granddaughter Evelyn Dolores Potter. Also, stepdaughter Janet Tucker, of Silverdale, WA, and four step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. To share your memories of Dolores, please visit

