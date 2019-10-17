Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores J. Kelley. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores J. Kelley, age 90 of Sumas, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born April 5, 1929 in Sumas, WA to Anton and Anna (Straka) Warner. Dolores graduated from Mt. Baker High School and married Harlan Kelley on November 13, 1947. Dolores said the happiest time of her life was when she was raising her children. Dolores enjoyed picnicking, skating and hiking with Harlan and the family. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She also served on board of the Whatcom County Public Library and taught her children the importance of reading. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Harlan in 2011. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Rand) Ebberson of Seattle, Dr. Colleen Kelley (Mark Seidenfeld) of Tallahassee, FL, sons Anthony (Dr. Karen) Kelley of Maple Falls and Daniel Kelley of Los Angeles, CA, grandchildren Dr. Jessica and James Ebberson, Matthew Seidenfeld and Briana (Grant) Barker and Ben Kelley, and great-grandson Harlan. Dolores was a breast cancer survivor. She was cared for in her last years and months by a wonderful home care team, Whatcom County Hospice and finally by the Sambas at Adult Care Lynden. Her family is very grateful for the care she received. Memorials may be made to your favorite breast cancer research organization or Whatcom Hospice. A service of remembrance will be held at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham at 11 AM on Friday, October 25th. Reception following. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Deming. You may share memories with the family at

