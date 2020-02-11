Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominique Joseph Maffei. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dominique “Nick” Maffei, age 43, Bellingham, Washington, departed from this world unexpectedly in his home on January 31st, 2020. Nick was a passionate, creative, funny, and generous man. He was a devoted and protective father and husband, and his daughters and wife meant everything to him. He married Rebecca Ann Wood on June 22nd, 1996, with whom he welcomed a daughter, Sophia Irene Maffei, on March 7th, 2005. In 2008, he met Mary-Claire Ramirez, and they welcomed daughter, Ella Linda Maffei, on December 17th, 2009. Nick and Mary-Claire tied the knot on July 19th, 2015. In 2017, he became very active in the Knife and Everyday Carry communities online where his work, overall generosity, and knowledge in the field gained the respect of many. He loved hunting, music, creating and modifying—be it food, autos, guns, guitars, or knives. Nick’s career at Specified Fittings in Bellingham began in 1998. He worked there until his death. Nick was born May 11th, 1976 to Fernando “Gino” Maffei and Doris Freed in San Diego, California. As a child, he lived in California, Hawaii, Washington State, Finland, South Africa, and Wisconsin. He returned to Washington State in 1994 where he completed his high school education. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Mary-Claire; daughter, Sophia (mother, Rebecca); daughter, Ella (mother, Mary-Claire); sister, Katrina Maffei Wood; brother-in-law, Joel Wood; niece, Madeline; nephew, Erik; father, Fernando "Gino” (partner, Susan Karlmann); mother, Doris (husband, Vesa Vuorinen); and a large extended family. Formal viewing Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 from 4-6pm at Grace Church (1815 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225). A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 1-3pm at El Agave Mexican Restaurant (4 Clubhouse Circle, Bellingham, WA 98229).

