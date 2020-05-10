Donald Bert Goodman, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. Don was born in Bellingham, Washington on October 18th, 1936 to Harry and Bernice Goodman.



Don graduated from Bellingham High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy. He became a Navy diver and was stationed aboard the USS Nereus, based in San Diego, California. Following his honorable discharge, Don attended Western Washington University in Bellingham. During this time, he met his wife of 60 years, Bethany Ecker. After Western, Don stayed in Bellingham to work at United Boat Builders. His experience with Uniflite boats led to his career as an electrician. Don spent the next 30+ years with Totem Electric. While residing in Bellingham, Don and Bethany welcomed a son and two daughters. The family then moved south to Puyallup, Washington. Don later retired from Totem and went to work for the State of Washington as a Department of Transportation electrical inspector. Upon retirement from the state, Don and Bethany enjoyed living as snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona.



Don was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He adored his wife Bethany. Their love and devotion to each other was evident in their spoken words and subtle hand holding. He called her his angel. Don loved spending time with his family. He was their biggest fan, attending all of his kids’ and grandkids’ life events. Everyone was drawn to Don’s outgoing, quick witted, and jovial personality. He truly enjoyed helping others, always willing to share his vast knowledge and impressive abilities to fix just about anything. He was the go-to guy, patient and hard-working, with a natural desire to explore new challenges. Don was a skilled artisan, known for his beautiful woodworking and masterful carvings. He was also an enthusiastic sportsman, who was an avid sailor and an expert water and snow skier. Don will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Don is survived by his wife Bethany Goodman; his three children Mark (Joy) Goodman, Sarah (Richard) Mueller, and Debra Wachter; five grandchildren Alyssa (Benjamin) Mueller Ponto, Trenton Mueller, Mason Wachter, Towner Goodman, and Carson Wachter; and his brother John (Lucie) Goodman; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Bernice Goodman.



