Donald C. Brown passed away Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 in Bellingham. He was 83, born Nov. 23, 1936 to Walter “Dean” and Genevieve (Bourn) Brown in Bellingham. He grew up in Glacier with his 4 siblings, Jim, Elaine, Bill, and Tom. Don graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1955. He joined the Navy and served from 1955-1959. He married Carol J. Farmer Sept. 21, 1961. Together they had 3 children, Kenneth, Ronald, and Teresa. After his retirement with WSDOT he worked for Wilder Construction until 2002. Don is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jim and Bill. He is survived by his wife Carol; son Ken (Val) and their daughters Daelynn and Melanie; son Ron (Sabrina) and his two sons Jordan and Grady; and daughter Teresa (Beau) Tegt and their three children Bethany, Colby, and Aubrey. A memorial service will be held on Wed., Jan. 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Moles Funeral Home, 2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. Please share your memories of Don at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 19, 2020