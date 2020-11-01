1/1
Donald Dean Immel
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald Dean Immel
August 20, 1928 - October 18, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Donald Immel passed away in Bellingham on October 18, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa and adopted to Orien and Lenore Immel.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Immel and son-in-law Gary Myers. Don is survived by his daughters Jennifer Immel and Gretta Myers, grandson David Rufer and granddaughter Vanessa (Mike) Parry. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 22, 2020
I taught with Don at South Sioux Elementary in Sioux Falls for 6 years. He and Norma were fine people!
Diane K Craig
Friend
