Donald Dean Immel
August 20, 1928 - October 18, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Donald Immel passed away in Bellingham on October 18, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa and adopted to Orien and Lenore Immel.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Immel and son-in-law Gary Myers. Don is survived by his daughters Jennifer Immel and Gretta Myers, grandson David Rufer and granddaughter Vanessa (Mike) Parry. Memorials may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation. You may share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
