Donald Earl Treat, 92, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully with his loving family surrounding him on Wednesday, July 29th. Don was born to parents Bessie Woods and Guy Treat, on March 28, 1928, in Beardon, Oklahoma. He graduated from Bakersfield High in 1946 and enlisted the United States Army as a private. Shortly after enlistment he attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) graduating in 1949 as second Lieutenant. He began his military career in the armored division then in 1955 attended the Army Aviation School graduating in 1955 as an Army Aviator. He served two tours in Germany, one tour in Korea, and one in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and commanding officer retiring as a Major in 1966. Don received many military honors including the Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Gold Star. Through the years he maintained a strong annual relationship with his OCS relationships. Following the military worked as a regional manager for State Farm Insurance for 25 years before finally retiring in 1994. While in the military Donald met and married Mary Jo Thompson of Brandenburg, Kentucky in 1949. Together they raised eight children, Rebecca Lynn, Donald Earl Jr., Joseph Guy, Jo Angela, Matthew David, Edward Ritchie, Jeffrey Stephen, and Adam Thompson. After the death of Mary, Don married Barbara (Bobbi) Bristol in 2000 enjoying many trips and adventures around the world. Most importantly, Don truly loved his watermelon juice. Donald is survived by spouse Bobbi, sister Carol Woods, children Rebecca, Joseph (Kamphoo), Matthew (Teri), Edward (Karen), Jeffrey, Adam (Tara), step children, Matthew Bristol and Kris Countryman, 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Jo, son Donald Earl Jr, daughter Jo Angela, father Guy Treat, mother Bessie Woods, step-father Harvey Woods, brother Harold Treat (Beryl), Sister Bonnie Wurtz (Harold), and step brother Bennie Woods (Delaine). A Private Family Graveside service with full military honors is planned for Wednesday, August 5, at 11 am. with Rev. Dr. Eric Finsand of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church presiding. A Public Celebration of Life via live Zoom is planned for 5 p.m. Friday, August 7. A reception will follow for those in attendance to offer individual greetings and condolences. Don’s favorite son, The Rev. Dr. Edward R. Treat will officiate. To join the Zoom Service please email Ed at pastored@tlcmn.com and he will email you an invite. Pallbearers include: sons Joseph, Matthew, Edward, Jeffrey, Adam, friend of family Chris Delaney and Solen Grey. Honorary pallbearers include, grandchildren, Jeffrey Treat, Reece Treat, Cooper Treat, Charles Treat, Jasper Treat, Austin Countryman, Zachary Bristol, friends Al Yanko (deceased), Pat McEvoy (deceased). In lieu of flowers, tax exempt memorial gifts may be given to the Center of Addiction & Faith, 11000 France Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431, or favorite charity. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.