Loving husband, devoted father, caring respiratory therapist, talented chef, enthusiastic bicyclist, these are all impressive titles that describe Don Paulson. But far beyond these milestones on his life journey, those who had the good fortune to know Don remember him for his warmth and zest for life………he was a fun guy !!!! Don lived the Mantra that there were no strangers, just friends he had not yet met, and his loyalty to his Diet Pepsi was legendary. And so it is with great sadness that we share the news of his death on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on Oct. 9, 1943 at Fort Monmouth, NJ Don was the oldest of 7 children in a career Army family that took them to a variety of assignments. Don was big brother to Lauren, Kathy, Judy, Joyce, Jan and Harry. Don completed high school at Buena H.S. near Fort Huachuca, AZ. Don’s siblings report that he excelled in several sports in high school and loved outdoor activities all his youth and adult years. As the oldest, he remained a kind and generous mentor to them throughout his life. After high school Don attended Thatcher Jr. College and the University of Arizona. He served in the National Guard and enrolled in a Respiratory Training Program at Foothills College, near Stanford University. He was hired by Stanford Hospital and helped develop a respirator for the neonatal unit. He served in key respiratory positions at several hospitals in the Bay Area before his move to St. Joseph’s, Bellingham in 1991. His first marriage to Eileen in 1968 produced 2 lovely daughters, Amy and Sarah, and his marriage to Lynda added a 3rd daughter, Anna . Lynda died of cancer in 2000 and Don subsequently married Claudia Callahan, a fellow member at St. Paul’s , creating a blended family with Claudia’s 3 sons, Ashton, Reed, and Grant. Following a 4 year stint as Director of Respiratory Therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Don, already an accomplished cook, enrolled in the Culinary Arts Program at Bellingham Tech and then served as Food Director at the Martin Center for at-risk children and teens and then with Head Start. Retirement brought travel to Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Cuba and regular winter trips to Maui as well as visits to his daughters in California. Claudia and Don have been regulars at the spin classes at the YMCA Don was a volunteer there and with the Whatcom Hospice House. Don has been an active cyclist including the STP and Seattle-Vancouver RSVP . Don is survived by his wife Claudia Callahan and daughters Amy Maulhardt (Eric) of Santa Barbara, CA, Sarah DiBenedetto (Greg) of Santa Cruz, CA, and Anna Maddox (Matthew) of Edmonds, WA as well as grandchildren (Max, Macy and Brooks) and stepsons Ashton, Reed, and Grant Lyon. Don’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham. Memorial gifts may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy., Bellingham 98225; Dementia Support NW, 1301 Frazer St. #A, Bellingham, WA 98229; Bellingham YMCA, 1256 N. State, Bellingham, WA 98225 Paulson Scholarship; St. Paul’s Outreach, 2117 Walnut St., Bellingham, WA 98225.

