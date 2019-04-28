Donald Eugene Stockton

Donald Eugene Stockton, age 86, of Bellingham passed away at home surrounded by his family Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Don was born July 24, 1932 in Bellingham to parents Kenneth Emory and Gladys Zoe (McDonald) Stockton. A celebration of life reception will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 4:00 PM with Military Honors at Windows On The Bay Events, 2625 S. Harbor Loop, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
