Donald Gene Goforth, born January 4, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA, passed away at the age of 82 on July 3, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. He fought tenaciously through over 20 years of Parkinson’s Disease, cared for by his wife, Patricia, until she passed away in April 2020 after 39 years of marriage. Don survived his brother, William, and sister, Kathy, by many years and now leaves behind 4 children from 3 marriages – Chris, Joey, Damon, and Megan. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-1959, discharged as a Sergeant, and spent the rest of his life identifying with and living up to the standards of the Corps – honor, courage, and commitment. Best known for his life-long career as a machinist, he worked on projects that ranged from semi-conductor processing for Silicon Valley, to parts that went up with the Hubble space telescope, and components for diabetes testing equipment. Later in life he resurrected his love for motorcycles, working on his Norton for hours and days on end, which brought him to a few groups of like-minded enthusiasts and gave him years of cruising the backroads of northern California, Washington, and Canada. Those who knew him best would call him “determined” and “persistent” - when he set his mind to anything there was nothing that could stop him, even if it drove the people around him crazy! In the end, he was true to himself and continued to be the kind, yet strong, loving man that many knew over the years. Please call or text Megan at 510-468-9211 if you are interested in further details.



