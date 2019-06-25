Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Gene Peterson. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Don Peterson, age 87, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Bellingham. He was born on May 20, 1932 in Tacoma, WA to August and Mary Peterson. Don graduated from Bellarmine Prep before serving in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He met his future wife Patty Grady at Seattle University where he graduated with a degree in business. Don worked as a manager in the duty free industry in various states along the border before settling down in Sumas. During his time in Sumas, he served in city government for 12 years, including one term as Mayor. Don was very active in the community and was involved in the building of a playground and served at the local Food Bank for many years. Don enjoyed pursuing his hobbies including travel, photography, bird hunting, spending time at the ocean, and walking the beach. He had several hunting dogs through the years which he loved. Don was predeceased by his parents August and Mary, siblings Joseph Peterson, Charles Peterson, Shirley Prescott, Colleen Jones, Marie Bays, and Eileen Peterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patty, son Kyle Peterson, daughter Nicole (husband KC) McCoy, grandchildren Brittany, Colby and Tyler Peterson, Morgan Benjamin and Luke and Lucy McCoy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to your favorite Alzheimer’s organization. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 205 12th St. in Lynden, at 11 AM on Thursday, June 27th. Reception following at the church. Share your memories at

