Service Information
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden
202 FRONT ST
Lynden , WA 98264
(360)-354-4428

Donald James George passed away on Saturday, March 28 from complications of COVID-19. He was initially hospitalized on March 16 for a bleeding ulcer which was treated and was due to return to his skilled nursing facility on the 20th, until positive cases were reported there. He began showing symptoms a few days later and his condition progressively worsened. Under comfort care, he passed away peacefully. Donald was born on January 27, 1935 in Bellingham WA to Wellington Abbey and Oasis Brilliant George. He grew up on Victor Street in Bellingham and began working at the age of 8 selling industrial soap on his bike to various businesses around town. He also delivered the newspaper and was active in the Boy Scouts. After graduating from Bellingham High School in 1953, he went to work for The Lynden Tribune while also serving in the Navy Reserve. In 1973, Donald and his wife Patricia bought Towner Press Inc., and operated the family business for 37 years. He enjoyed golfing, riding his bike, RVing, scenic drives and was an avid fan of the UW Huskies. Donald is survived by his sister Peggy (Jack) Karuza of Bellingham, children Michael (Gracelyn) George, Linda (Wes) Gray, Stacy George and Heidi George of Lynden, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren . He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas George, first wife Sandy Whitehead, and wife Patricia George. If you would like to donate to Donald’s family, please visit his tribute page at

