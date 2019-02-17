Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald James Gatza. View Sign

Donald Gatza died suddenly at his Bellingham home on Feb. 5, 2019. He was born in Bay City, Michigan in 1944 to Richard and Florence Gatza. Don and his wife Kathryn had been married for 50 years. Don was raised on his family farm in Munger, Michigan. He graduated with degrees in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan and worked for ARCO at their Watson Refinery in California and then at the Cherry Point Refinery in Blaine, Washington. He enjoyed his career working in the Computer Department and as a Supervisor in many of the Operations Units at Cherry Point. After he retired he moved to the country and bought a tractor, planted trees, grew a big garden, and restored his parents 1940 John Deere tractor. He enjoyed traveling the country in his RV with his wife, bowling with his friends, getting together with family and friends, and watching the hay grow. He is survived by his wife Kathryn of the family home, his son Michael Gatza and daughter-in-law Susanna and his grandchildren; Emily, Sarah and Carter Gatza, and by his daughter Camille Gatza. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Gatza Jr. He is survived by a brother Loren Gattson, and by sisters and brothers-in law: Charlotte Ternes Baker, Marian Gatza, Eleanor (Gerald) Weber, Elaine (Richard) Cooper, Janet (Larry) Winling,and Ann (Keith) Gobeski; and by sisters-in-law and brothers in law: Donna (Greg) Kowalewski and Nancy (Lance) Wilson. Don is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. There will be a memorial service for Don on Feb. 22, 2019 at 1 pm at River of Life Church, 4037 Valley Highway, (Hwy 9), Van Zandt, Washington. The family suggests memorials to the Whatcom Humane Society or to a , in lieu of flowers.

