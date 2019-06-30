Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Gary" Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vietnam veteran, Gary Lamb of Ferndale, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham on July 3, 2018. Gary was born in Bellingham to Donald and Mary Lamb and graduated from Ferndale high school in 1962. He was married to his wife, Leslie, for 40 years until her death on March 11, 2018. He has two daughters, Teresa and Toni, who were his pride and joy. He worked at Georgia Pacific at the age of 18 until he was drafted in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Georgia Pacific until his retirement at age 55. Gary was an avid fisherman, hunter, and a MacGyver with repairs. He had a passion for growing his own fruits and vegetables to provide for his family and made the best smoked Sockeye in Whatcom County. He always had extra and sent everyone away with some of his bounty. Gary loved to play pranks and on family and friends as well as tell jokes, which he did often. He had a contagious laugh and loved life, his family, and his friends. In his retirement, he was fortunate to travel the world with his wife Leslie Lynn. He was a storyteller and loved to tell stories of his younger years, fishing and hunting, his pranks, and his world travels. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leslie, two sons who died at birth, sister Donna Herrin, and niece Debbie Moldenhauer He is survived by his daughters Teresa Lamb-Ramirez and Toni (Wayne) Brooks, grandchildren Mateo Lamb-Ramirez, Mariah Lamb-Ramirez, Makayla Lamb-Ramirez, Austin Brooks (Emily), Ashlee Brooks, Autumn Brooks, Alyssa Brooks, Angel Brooks, Alex Brooks and great granddaughter Leilani (Austin & Emily). He will be interred graveside with military honors on the anniversary of his death, July 3, 2019 at noon in the presence of family and close friends. Immediately following will be light refreshments on the family property. In lieu of flowers, remember his laugh and your favorite memories of your time with him, tell a joke, and share your bounty. Please share your memories of Gary at

Vietnam veteran, Gary Lamb of Ferndale, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham on July 3, 2018. Gary was born in Bellingham to Donald and Mary Lamb and graduated from Ferndale high school in 1962. He was married to his wife, Leslie, for 40 years until her death on March 11, 2018. He has two daughters, Teresa and Toni, who were his pride and joy. He worked at Georgia Pacific at the age of 18 until he was drafted in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Georgia Pacific until his retirement at age 55. Gary was an avid fisherman, hunter, and a MacGyver with repairs. He had a passion for growing his own fruits and vegetables to provide for his family and made the best smoked Sockeye in Whatcom County. He always had extra and sent everyone away with some of his bounty. Gary loved to play pranks and on family and friends as well as tell jokes, which he did often. He had a contagious laugh and loved life, his family, and his friends. In his retirement, he was fortunate to travel the world with his wife Leslie Lynn. He was a storyteller and loved to tell stories of his younger years, fishing and hunting, his pranks, and his world travels. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leslie, two sons who died at birth, sister Donna Herrin, and niece Debbie Moldenhauer He is survived by his daughters Teresa Lamb-Ramirez and Toni (Wayne) Brooks, grandchildren Mateo Lamb-Ramirez, Mariah Lamb-Ramirez, Makayla Lamb-Ramirez, Austin Brooks (Emily), Ashlee Brooks, Autumn Brooks, Alyssa Brooks, Angel Brooks, Alex Brooks and great granddaughter Leilani (Austin & Emily). He will be interred graveside with military honors on the anniversary of his death, July 3, 2019 at noon in the presence of family and close friends. Immediately following will be light refreshments on the family property. In lieu of flowers, remember his laugh and your favorite memories of your time with him, tell a joke, and share your bounty. Please share your memories of Gary at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close