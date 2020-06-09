Donald Robert Carver (70) began his journey May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the best, (husband, dad, papa, uncle, brother, friend), always generous with his love and time. His presence in our lives will be deeply missed. He leaves behind his wife (Kathy), son (Matthew), daughter in law (Chelsi). two grandchildren (Malli and Myles) and many more loving family and friends. In a farewell letter, he wrote: "I hope you think of me sometimes...perhaps when you pass by a bag of black licorice or notice a cool VW bus or hear a harmonica. If you smile, I'll know." Memorial will be at Blanchard Mountain viewpoint at sunset. Date TBD after Covid-19



