Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459

Donald Ross Glick, was born May 26, 1931, in Pana, Illinois, to Ross and Hattie (Godfrey) Glick. He passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. After High School graduation, Don joined the United States Navy in 1949-1953 and was based at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station and served in the Korean Conflict at Okinawa and Kodiak Alaska. Don met Beverly Lukes in Bellingham while stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Base. Don returned to Illinois after being Honorably Discharged and Beverly followed Don after graduating from High School. They eloped July 1953 and were married in Hernando, Mississippi. Later that year the couple moved to Bellingham, Washington where Don was employed at Georgia Pacific, the former Puget Sound Pulp and Timber Company, for 43 years. Gardening, hobby farming, road trips, softball pitching, golfing, bowling and square dancing were some of his most enjoyable pastimes. Don from age 51 to 75, started running and joined the Greater Bellingham Runners Club where he participated in numerous races and 26 marathons. Survivors include Don’s caring wife Beverly of 66 years; sons, Doran, Michael and Brian (Patti); daughter, Sheila Firmstone (David); granddaughters, Brandy Mae Treat (Jeff) and Taylor Firmstone; great grandsons, Zayden and Silas; brothers Robert (Betty), John (Arlene) and sister Shirley Miller, brother-in-laws Ron Lukes (Charlene) and Darrell "Butch" Lukes (Linda) along with numerous Nieces & Nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cathy, brother Jerry Lee and brother-in-law Don Miller. At Don’s wish no service is planned. The family is grateful for the loving care and staff at Hospice House. Memorials may be sent to Whatcom Hospice House, 2806 Douglas Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 and Assumption Catholic School, 2116 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of Don online at

