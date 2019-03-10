Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Stephen Deskey. View Sign

Donald Stephen "Steve" Deskey died peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 88. Steve is survived by his wife, Veronica Newson Deskey; two children by Louise Trostel Deskey, Dennis S. Deskey (Everett, WA) and Derek S. Deskey (Marietta, GA); and two grandchildren, William Stephen Deskey and Katherine Lynn Deskey (both of Marietta, GA). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sidney Deskey (Vero Beach, FL) and Mary Campbell Douthett Deskey (Jamesburg, NJ), and brother, Michael Douthett Deskey (New York, NY). Steve was born on February 5, 1931 in New York, NY, the younger son of renowned industrial designer Donald Deskey and Mary Campbell Douthett Deskey. Steve and his family moved to Clinton, NJ in the mid-1940s before he graduated high school from The Lawrenceville School in 1950 and went on to earn a BS, Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University in 1955. After serving in the U.S.

Donald Stephen "Steve" Deskey died peacefully on February 26, 2019 in Bellingham, WA at the age of 88. Steve is survived by his wife, Veronica Newson Deskey; two children by Louise Trostel Deskey, Dennis S. Deskey (Everett, WA) and Derek S. Deskey (Marietta, GA); and two grandchildren, William Stephen Deskey and Katherine Lynn Deskey (both of Marietta, GA). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sidney Deskey (Vero Beach, FL) and Mary Campbell Douthett Deskey (Jamesburg, NJ), and brother, Michael Douthett Deskey (New York, NY). Steve was born on February 5, 1931 in New York, NY, the younger son of renowned industrial designer Donald Deskey and Mary Campbell Douthett Deskey. Steve and his family moved to Clinton, NJ in the mid-1940s before he graduated high school from The Lawrenceville School in 1950 and went on to earn a BS, Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University in 1955. After serving in the U.S. Army and working for Piper Aircraft, Steve joined the Society of Automotive Engineers and moved to Los Angeles in 1963 to be the West Coast Branch Manager. He then started his own marine electronics business, Sea-Tec, earning a patent for the "Angle of Attack Indicating System" to aid sailors. He subsequently served for 20 years as a general contractor, building and remodeling homes in both California and Washington states. Steve was an adventurer who enjoyed sailing and flying throughout his life. He was an active and dedicated member of the California Yacht Club, where he served proudly as Commodore in 1977. He enjoyed racing sailboats, competing in multiple offshore events such as the Transpac and Newport-Ensenada races. He also enjoyed singing, participating regularly in community theater productions. He made lifelong friends through years of sailing and camping excursions on the West Coast. We extend our thanks to his caregivers at Brookdale/Cordata Court Memory Care (Bellingham, WA) and especially, to his stepdaughter and her husband, Christine and Glenn Nunley, for their faithful companionship in recent years Condolences may be sent to 3744 Baccurate Way, Marietta, GA 30062. In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorial donations to The at or The Lawrenceville School at 2500 Main Street, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 10, 2019

