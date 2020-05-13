Donald R Thomas passed away suddenly in his home in Chilliwack, British Columbia on May 5, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born on July 21, 1965 at Langley Hospital in British Columbia to Russel and Jean Thomas. Don grew up in Blaine, WA and was known as the Jukebox Kid cause he was always singing and knew the lyrics to what seemed like every song. He attended Blaine High School and was an amazing athlete playing football and was a State Champion wrestler. He attended Western Washington University and played football for a short time before getting injured and could no longer play. Don went on to be a baker for 30+ years and enjoyed working at many different Safeway locations as a floater, sharing his great sense of humor and upbeat personality. He made sure to leave his mark on the community throughout the years by umpiring ball games, coaching middle school football and even being a local hero by saving a man’s life rescuing him from a burning vehicle. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. One of Don’s biggest accomplishments was raising his daughter Ashley Duran. He is also survived by his mother Jean Thomas, fiancé Debbie Minger, stepson’s James Minger and Kyle Minger, son-in-law Mario Duran, granddaughter Aleli Duran, sister’s Debbie (Clyde) Strickland, Diane (Dave) Conrad and Darlene (Kirk) Hunt along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his father Russel Thomas and brother Danny Thomas. He was funny, caring and hard working and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. To protect ourselves during COVID-19, we will have a celebration of life for Don in the future and will be announced at a later date.



