Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna de Hoog. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Martin de Hoog passed away after her most recent battle with cancer on April 22nd. Donna lived life with an unstoppable energy. Anything she put her mind to do, she accomplished. She is known for her hospitality and her open arms inviting you in to “talk story.” She was involved in and loved her church family, Nooksack Valley Reformed. Donna was a military wife and married to her soulmate, Harold (Marty) Martin for over 40 years until he was taken to meet his Lord in Heaven. A few years later, she was blessed with love again when she met Gerrit de Hoog. They shared 11 wonderful years of love and happiness that will be cherished forever. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Gerrit de Hoog; son, Ray D. (Kim) Martin; daughter, Christina Romero; grandsons, Christopher R. (Kim) Martin, Vance and Christian Romero; granddaughters, Melissa M. (William) Revey, Chrissy (Shawn) Watts, Ashley L. Swaine and Shawntee Romero. She has nine great grandchildren: Caiden, Karson, Rylie, Annalese, Zoe, Zaedyn, Traetyn, Pattyn and Kierstyn. She is preceded in death by step son Jasper de Hoog. Donna will be greatly missed by Debbie de Hoog, Yaani Drucker, Pauline de Hoog, Geri (Bob) Chaney, Carla Wernecke, Linda (Matt) Powell, Grace (Jim) Summerford, Eric, Chad, Danielle, Ali, Joe, Andrew, Kelli, Lindsay, Cassidy, Natalie, Michelle, Amanda, Brandie, Amber, Gerrit and Michael Jasper due July 1. Special blessings are extended to their dear friends, Debbie and Jay DeJong. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew her. You are invited to join a celebration of Donna’s life at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church, 602 East Second Street, Nooksack, WA 98276 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chuck Kleinhesselink. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden, WA. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to Whatcom County Fire District 14, P.O. Box 482, Sumas, WA 98295 in Donna’s name.

Donna Martin de Hoog passed away after her most recent battle with cancer on April 22nd. Donna lived life with an unstoppable energy. Anything she put her mind to do, she accomplished. She is known for her hospitality and her open arms inviting you in to “talk story.” She was involved in and loved her church family, Nooksack Valley Reformed. Donna was a military wife and married to her soulmate, Harold (Marty) Martin for over 40 years until he was taken to meet his Lord in Heaven. A few years later, she was blessed with love again when she met Gerrit de Hoog. They shared 11 wonderful years of love and happiness that will be cherished forever. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Gerrit de Hoog; son, Ray D. (Kim) Martin; daughter, Christina Romero; grandsons, Christopher R. (Kim) Martin, Vance and Christian Romero; granddaughters, Melissa M. (William) Revey, Chrissy (Shawn) Watts, Ashley L. Swaine and Shawntee Romero. She has nine great grandchildren: Caiden, Karson, Rylie, Annalese, Zoe, Zaedyn, Traetyn, Pattyn and Kierstyn. She is preceded in death by step son Jasper de Hoog. Donna will be greatly missed by Debbie de Hoog, Yaani Drucker, Pauline de Hoog, Geri (Bob) Chaney, Carla Wernecke, Linda (Matt) Powell, Grace (Jim) Summerford, Eric, Chad, Danielle, Ali, Joe, Andrew, Kelli, Lindsay, Cassidy, Natalie, Michelle, Amanda, Brandie, Amber, Gerrit and Michael Jasper due July 1. Special blessings are extended to their dear friends, Debbie and Jay DeJong. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew her. You are invited to join a celebration of Donna’s life at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church, 602 East Second Street, Nooksack, WA 98276 on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Chuck Kleinhesselink. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden, WA. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to Whatcom County Fire District 14, P.O. Box 482, Sumas, WA 98295 in Donna’s name. Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close